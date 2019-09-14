Police arrest Glenwood antique dealer for soliciting child prostitution

Scott Fetzer



Glenwood Springs Police arrested local antiques dealer Scott Fetzer, 60, for allegedly soliciting child prostitution Thursday, according to public court records.

Details of the arrest and charges were unavailable Friday because of an ongoing law enforcement matter, according to a court order.

Magistrate Susan Ryan read the order in Fetzer’s advisement hearing Friday before closing the courtroom to the media.

“The Districts Attorney’s Office did file a motion to seal the affidavit in support of warrantless arrest,” Ryan said. Ryan signed the order Friday morning.

In a letter to the Aspen Times in 2016, Fetzer said he has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for 30 years.

Fetzer organized the Aspen Antique, Jewelry and Fine Arts Show for at least 15 years.

He runs a website called Fetzer’s Auction House, and posts about antique sales on his Facebook profile.

Fetzer is associated with Fetzer’s Fine Antiques, which lists an Aspen Glen residence as the business address. That home was formerly owned by Fetzer, but was sold at a foreclosure auction in October 2018.

Fetzer was formerly a real estate broker with Aspen Sotheby’s, but has not worked there for two years, a company employee said.

According to the Colorado Division of Real Estate, Fetzer received an associate level broker’s license in 2012. The license expired at the end of 2018.

