Police respond to Carbondale Community School vandalization incident
Two juveniles have confessed to the vandalization of Carbondale Community School following a criminal mischief incident that took place on May 30.
Officers responded to an incident at 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday and worked with Carbondale Community School Principal Sam Richings-Germain and Executive Director Michael Hayes for tips to narrow down those responsible for the vandalization.
Due to damage done to the school, classes were canceled on May 31 but resumed for the last day of school on June 1.
“We care deeply about our students and our community. We are saddened by the damage and the disruption to a very important week for our students, teachers, and staff,” Richings-Germain said in a Carbondale Police Department news release. “We hope the people who did this take responsibility for their actions, which has caused an impact on our CCS community.”
Carbondale Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
