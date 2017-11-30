Record 320,500 visitors surge to Aspen’s Maroon Bells

The number of visitors at Maroon Lake and the surrounding area surged by about 12 percent from last year to a record of 320,500 this summer, the U.S. Forest Service estimates.

“It has gotten busier and busier over the last few years,” said Shelly Grail, recreation staff manager for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District.

Last summer, the Maroon Bells Scenic Area saw an estimated 285,000 visitors.

The busiest month was September when leaf-peepers flocked to see the iconic view of Maroon Lake with the snow-capped Maroon Bells in the background.

September weekends were particularly taxing. Parking spaces were filled before the welcome station was staffed at 7 a.m. on lower Maroon Creek Road. Buses operated by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority were stuffed to the tune of 65,186 riders. Extra employees were called in by the Forest Service to handle the hordes.

One of the ironies is the East Maroon Trail can be nearly empty while the crowds are at the lake, though they are separated by only a few miles.

