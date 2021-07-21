Rifle Garfield County Airport paves way for new commercial hangar

The Rifle Garfield County Airport.

File / Kyle Mills

Garfield County has agreed to a land lease with fixed base operator Atlantic Aviation for space at the Rifle Garfield County Airport to allow for the construction of an approximately 30,000-square-foot new facility, the county announced earlier this month.

The plans include a new 50- by-150-foot apron, a 7,500-square-foot private parking area and a new hangar on the main flight line, all of which is slated for completion in summer 2024, it states in a July 9 news release.

The new commercial lease is separate from the existing fixed based operator (FBO) lease and is in place for between 43 and 50 years. The 2021 lease rate for the land is $14,548, with an annual escalation clause included in each preceding year, the release states. An escalation clause means Atlantic Aviation will offer for the lease a higher price than any future offers made by prospective buyers.

“We are starting to see some growth, even in the offseason,” said Atlantic’s general manager at the airport Jenna Porter said. “We have international business coming back this summer. That’s an exciting thing for Rifle to see. We’re on the map again.”

Atlantic also paid the county a non-refundable development fee of $376,482 to move a planned concrete pad to another location so it could build its new hangar on the planned spot, the release states.

Those funds go into the airport’s capital improvement fund, according to Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie.

“We looked at the extra cost of moving that pad to the north,” Condie told the Board of County Commissioners. “That came to $376,482, and we agreed to move the pad to the new location conditioned on Atlantic agreeing to pay the extra cost, and they said yes.”

The lease was approved unanimously by commissioners 3-0.