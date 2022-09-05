Rifle police looking for man suspected of striking mother with vehicle

McLemee



The Rifle Police Department is looking for a man suspected of striking his mother with a vehicle and fleeing arrest early Monday morning, a Rifle Police Department news release states.

Police tried to pull over Tyson McLemee, 40, after he was wanted for striking his mother with a white Jeep around 5:42 a.m. Monday. But he failed to pull over, leading police on a short chase through Rifle.

“It is believed McLemee may have struck several parked vehicles on West 24th Street, damaged a fence in the area of Joyce Park and struck another parked vehicle in the 2400 block of West Avenue where the suspect’s vehicle was found empty at (5:46 a.m.),” the release states. “McLemee is believed to have escaped on foot from his crashed vehicle.”

People are encouraged to call 911 if they see McLemme and not attempt to contact him on their own. People are also encouraged to call dispatch at 970-625-8095 if they have any additional information on the whereabouts of McLemee or have damaged property that may be related to the case, the release states.

McLemme is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is 200 pounds. He has multiple face and neck tattoos.

McLemme is wanted for second-degree assault and additional charges.