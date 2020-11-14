Second effort to recall Gov. Jared Polis in as many years fails after group doesn’t turn in signatures

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis heads into a news conference to talk about how the state is working to contain the coronavirus Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Virus Outbreak Colorado

The long-shot bid to recall Gov. Jared Polis, the second in as many years, has fizzled after organizers didn’t turn in signatures that were due Friday to force a special election to oust the Democrat.

Recall Polis 2020 needed to collect 631,266 signatures in 60 days to force a recall election. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says it received no signatures by 5 p.m. on Friday, the deadline.

The group raised little money and its efforts received no backing from big-name political leaders in Colorado, making its unlikely bid even more so. No group in Colorado has ever amassed the number of signatures that were needed to recall Polis.

In a message on a private Facebook page, the organizers behind the Polis recall said they were asking for an extension to gather more signatures because of the coronavirus crisis, but didn’t say who was being asked for an extension.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

