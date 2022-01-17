Sewage system problems, strong odor prompt early dismissal of Graham Mesa Elementary School in Rifle
Graham Mesa Elementary School was dismissed early Monday in Rifle following problems with its sewage system, the Garfield Re-2 school district announced.
“This has resulted in significant odor and more importantly, the inability for our students and staff to use the bathroom and for our kitchen to serve lunch,” a news release states.
School was dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Buses have begun picking up students, and anyone with concerns over their kids riding the bus can call Graham Mesa Elementary at 970-665-7500.
Families of students that walk also need to call the school. All walkers will remain in the school gym until the school receives communication from families, the release states.
