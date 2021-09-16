South Midland project on track for summer 2022 completion

A significant portion of the South Midland Avenue project could be paved by the first week of October, Gould Construction Superintendent Dave Metrovich said.

During a community update meeting Wednesday, Metrovich told members of the South Midland Community Communications Coalition that Gould’s crews graded and cured half of a new roundabout on South Midland Avenue.

At the intersection of South Midland Avenue and 4 Mile Road, traffic is reduced to one lane 24-hours a day through the roundabout construction zone for the next two weeks. Metrovich said his crews will be able to grade and cure the second half of the roundabout, install storm drainage and utilities, then pave the roundabout and Midland Avenue up to Old Cardiff Bridge Road.

Installing utility upgrades, such as increasing the area’s water lines from 12-inch pipes to 18-inch pipes, new storm sewer drainage and some sanitation sewer lines was a significant portion of Gould’s contract, said Kathleen Wanatowicz, a spokesperson for the city. Gould completed about two-thirds of the utility work so far, allowing the contractor to move forward with paving plans, Wanatowicz said.

Construction on the project began in 2020, and despite challenges with global supply chains, Metrovich said his crews are on schedule to complete the project by June 2022.

The city deemed rebuilding the South Midland Avenue corridor as a priority for a number of reasons, including the prevalence of potholes along the avenue, poor sight lines at the intersections, the persistence of hazardous rockfall events, gaps in pedestrian infrastructure and rising traffic volumes.

Glenwood Springs Assistant City Engineer Ryan Johnson said about 7,000 vehicles travel the corridor daily.

Wanatowicz said potholes continue to plague the project’s temporarily paved lanes as a result of heavy rains and concentrated traffic.

“We’re doing our best to patch the holes as they appear,” she said.

Members of the coalition noted Gould’s effort to complete a number of 10-feet wide sidewalks near Sopris Elementary School before the new school year began in mid-August.

“We’re a local contractor, and we’re really involved in the community,” Metrovich said. “It’s important to us to get things like the school sidewalks done before the kids return.”

Crews are slated to pause work on the project in December in lieu of winter weather, and Metrovich said work will pick back up in the spring.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.