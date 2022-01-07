Strawberry Days to return ‘bigger and better’ at new venue

Park goers enjoy free strawberries and ice cream at the park after the 2019 Strawberry Days Parade. The Strawberry Days festival returns in June 2022.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent archive

After a two-year hiatus, the Strawberry Days festival will return in June in refurbished fashion.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation announced the 125th annual Strawberry Days will take place June 17-19 in a release Friday. The release said that the extra time between events allowed organizers to reevaluate the festival and make improvements. The most significant change, according to the release, is a move from Sayre Park to Two Rivers Park.

“While Sayre Park has been a wonderful location for Strawberry Days for many years, we’re excited about the extra space and amenities Two Rivers Park offers for both festival attendees and vendors,” said Tara Harman, Director of Operations and Special Events and festival organizer. “We are looking forward to providing a great weekend of fun and festivities for everyone to get out and celebrate this significant milestone. We are preserving the rich history of the community’s beloved festival, while providing some improvements and new experiences for all to enjoy.”

The milestone festival will feature “enhanced Family Fest activities,” the Miss Strawberry Days Scholarship competition, a parade and the traditional free strawberries and ice cream. The main-stage music lineup has not been released yet

More details about the specifics of the festival will be announced in “early 2022.”

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021, the first time the festival had not been held since World War II.

Rather than cobble together a pared-down version of the event, “Ultimately, it was decided to keep the Strawberry Days experience and brand fully intact and focus on making next year’s festival exceptional,” Chamber President and CEO Angie Anderson said in 2021.

Applications are now open for food and arts and crafts vendors through the event’s website, strawberrydays.com, with a listed deadline of March 1.

“In many ways, Strawberry Days is a homecoming event for Glenwood Springs, the time and place where we gather as a community. We cannot wait to celebrate and renew this cherished tradition this year,” Harman said.