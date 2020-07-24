UPDATED: Garfield County COVID-19 live stats tracker

Garfield County officials were informed July 17 that the county has two weeks to reverse the recent upward trend in new-onset cases of COVID-19, or risk losing its variance allowing for broader business openings.

Garfield County is currently in the “Red” category for determining variances, indicating a high risk for spread of the novel coronavirus.

Among the factors the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment looks at in making those determinations are the most recent two-week onset of new cases, test positivity rate and local hospitalizations.

To return to the medium or low risk categories, Garfield County would need to show fewer than 31 new cases over a two-week period, a test positivity rate of less than 10, and stable or declining hospitalizations.

Following are the latest statistics from Garfield County Public Health and the two hospitals located in Garfield County. The County Health numbers will be updated daily, while hospitals report their latest statistics twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday.