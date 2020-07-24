UPDATED: Garfield County COVID-19 live stats tracker
Garfield County officials were informed July 17 that the county has two weeks to reverse the recent upward trend in new-onset cases of COVID-19, or risk losing its variance allowing for broader business openings.
Garfield County is currently in the “Red” category for determining variances, indicating a high risk for spread of the novel coronavirus.
Among the factors the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment looks at in making those determinations are the most recent two-week onset of new cases, test positivity rate and local hospitalizations.
To return to the medium or low risk categories, Garfield County would need to show fewer than 31 new cases over a two-week period, a test positivity rate of less than 10, and stable or declining hospitalizations.
Following are the latest statistics from Garfield County Public Health and the two hospitals located in Garfield County. The County Health numbers will be updated daily, while hospitals report their latest statistics twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday.
Cumulative cases as of Friday, July 24 (all testing sources) — 536
New cases reported since 7/21 — 36
Rolling two-week onset of new cases: July 10-23 — 60; June 26-July 9 — 149; June 12-25 — 88
Test positivity rate — 10.2%
Deaths — 4
Source: Garfield County Public Health
Valley View COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 7/23/2020
Specimens collected through Valley View — 5,113 (135 new since 7/21)
Positive results — 292 (6 new since 7/21)
Pending results — 74
Hospitalizations since outbreak began — 42 (2 new since 7/21)
Patients discharged (incl. transfers and deceased) — 31
Grand River COVID-19 Cumulative Stats 7/23/2020
Specimens collected through Grand River Health — 2,227 (43 new since 7/21)
Positive results — 130 (9 new since 7/21)
Pending results — 27
Hospitalizations since outbreak began — 8 (none new since 7/21)
Patients discharged — 5
Patients transferred — 2
Source: Hospital statistics released twice weekly
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User