Wildland fire in Avon forces I-70 westbound closure

Photo courtesy Ivan Ricardez

A wildland fire in Avon forced an I-70 closure at the Avon exit at mile marker 167 westbound. Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

According to witnesses, there are multiple spot fires along the roadway. Traffic is backed up throughout Avon and blocking the roundabouts.

This story will be updated.