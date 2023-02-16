‘You Can’t Take it with You’ live performance premieres this weekend at the Thunder River Theatre Company

From left, Christopher Wheatley, Trary Maddalone, Bob Moore and Allison Fifield perform.

Courtesy/Missy Moore

The pursuit of happiness is something humanity is always seeking the answers for, and although it will never be definitively answered, it can be nuanced through art.

Thunder River Theatre Company is back with a play that portrays this exact idea called, “You Can’t Take it with You.”

“The whole philosophy of the play rests in the title,” Director Missy Moore said. “It’s told from grandpa’s perspective, at the end of the day, you can’t take it with you.”

The production starts this weekend and features the beloved classic that has been hailed both on stage and in film.

“It’s probably one of my favorite plays ever written, and it is truly an American classic comedy,” Moore said. “It just makes people feel good after they leave the theater.”

Moore said this production will be a special treat for a couple reasons: a supreme cast and the first time she has had an opportunity to direct her own father, Bob Moore.

“My dad is playing the role of grandpa, and we’ve had the opportunity to share the stage as actors many times, but for me to step into the director’s role, and actually direct my dad has been a really wonderful experience,” Moore said.

The cast is versatile, and very talented, featuring many valley favorites.

“It’s like a veritable who’s who of Roaring Fork talent,” Moore said. “Many of these people have known each other for years and never really had the opportunity to work together.”

Some cast members have had extensive careers working locally and some grew up performing in the Sol Theatre Company, but all are talented and hardworking performers known throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

The summary of the play is a clashing of two families in their pursuit of what they believe happiness is to be, Moore said. The young ingénuas and the young leading man come from each family and end up clashing in their ideals.

“Life is kind of beautiful, if you just let it come to you, the problem is people usually don’t,” Moore said, referring to the similarities of life and the play.

Moore is excited to reveal the fresh perspective of the actors. She said the play is set in the 1930s, but it feels very relevant for today.

“Taking the everyday ideologies that we have in 2023 and seeing how they can still resonate in the world and the time of 1936 has been a really fun challenge with some highly capable, very talented actors,” Moore said.

The play is family friendly and has two acts.

On the second Sunday showing there will be a talk back on Feb. 26, which will be led by TRTC’s dramaturg, Kayla Henley. The production will also be bringing in Jeff Patterson, who is the founder and owner of Aspen Success Coaching to discuss manifesting and living life.