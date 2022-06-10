Friday letters: Velasco, Boebert, enviros, arts kudos

Vote Velasco for HD 57

I urge Democrats to vote for Elizabeth Velasco for state House District 57 in this month’s primary.

I serve with Elizabeth on a nonprofit board and find her engaging and present in and outside our meetings. She knows how to listen. Those are characteristics we want in our local representative to the state Legislature.

Elizabeth has been a community member for 20 years, and put her heart and soul into making this a better place to live. She is a small business owner and works as a public information officer on wildland fires. She volunteered to help with COVID-19 relief at a time when many of us were uncertain about the future.

Elizabeth has worked hard on this election. She’s been out in the community knocking on doors to introduce herself and joining us at our various events. She is fully engaged with the many different people who live in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

Her website (www.elizabethforcolorado.com) lays out her understanding of the issues that are priorities for our rural communities, and is a great resource to learn more about her.

Vote Velasco for House District 57.

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale

Judge righteously

By what standards shall we judge political candidates? I believe by their integrity as they follow and obey our civil, moral and Constitutional laws. During the upcoming primary election, we are privileged to have two Republican candidates for CD3 who have exposed their true colors via their voting records for us to help evaluate their commitment to sound government. No amount of campaign rhetoric or flashy ads will change their votes of the past.

Colorado State Sen. Don Coram’s Constitutional voting record, the one he swore to serve and defend, has been a dismal 41% average during his last four years.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Constitutional voting record, the one she swore to serve and defend, has been 90% (18 of 20), which exceeds all of her three predecessors’ lifetime voting records: Tipton-66%, Salazar-20%, McInnis-58%.

The “world view” of the authors of numerous letters to the editor slamming Rep. Boebert are telling, in that they expose a pro-

central-government bias and often criticize her allegiance to Constitutional law and conservative principles rather than falling for the woke emotions of the day.

The critics are obviously a part of the fastest-

growing religion today, called humanism, which is a worship of self/humans/government as the ultimate source of power and knowledge; I call it worshiping the creature of government as a god, while Lauren Boebert is criticized by the left for her faith in worshiping the creator of the universe in God.

These are common arguments for our once Christian nation (never 100%), which has gone full circle as pre, post and now anti-Christian sentiments. The comments are expected from a nation that has turned their backs on God and placed Washington, D.C., as the savior. The fact is that the more we turn from the Founding Fathers’ intent of the states limiting the power of the federal government, the more we sink as a nation into the trap of slavery by the feds, losing our liberties and freedoms.

We need strong Constitutional leadership, not people with a wishbone where a backbone is supposed to be. Please vote for Congresswoman Boebert this month.

Jerry Law

Glenwood Springs

When’s a scar not a scar?

Please do not be alarmed if you have noticed the road cut developing on the northeast face of the “Hogback” northwest of New Castle and south of Elk Creek.

If this had been an “incursion” by oil and gas, timber or four-wheel drive enthusiasts, all of the conservation organizations in the area would have been on top of it, EcoFlight would have flown reporters and photographers over the area, Wilderness Workshop would have demanded hearings and public comment and possibly filed suit to stop the desecration of this small, natural “gem” so close to our homes.

But due to the fact that once the initial desecration is complete, no more “fossil fuels” will be allowed to access the area and complete its destruction. So as you can see there is no reason for alarm, just try to remember the “Hogback” as it used to be and realize it was sacrificed in the name of recreation!

Stephen Burns

New Castle

Arts and culture galore

This past Saturday the Glenwood Springs Community Art Center (CAC) located at 601 E. Sixth St. in the historic hydroelectric plant hosted an open house for the community, and it was fabulous. I was particularly heartened by the number of folks who stayed from start to finish, making a day of it. How lovely it was to see the community enjoying the Art Center as if they were relaxing in the comfort of their own backyard.

For me, the positive energy, happy faces and coming together served to reinforce what I believe to be a universal truth — experiences with art can and do contribute to the greater good. Those present and all who sent good wishes contributed to a vibrant next chapter for the Community Art Center and Arts and Culture in Glenwood Springs.

We also received a generous amount of support from local business owners and community members. The list can be found on the Glenwood Springs Community Art Center Facebook page. Special thanks to these folks who helped make the day a success.

I am proud of who we are and how the Community Art Center is shaping up. Programs and class schedules can be found at http://www.GlenwoodRec.com/Art . Come and see it for yourselves — our doors are open.

Annie Henninger, art supervisor

City of Glenwood Springs