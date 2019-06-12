Letter: Average incomes not considered for affordable housing

The Post Independent has been good to give attention to the need for affordable housing and has published articles many times over the past several years. In the 15 years I have been in Colorado, the situation remains the same. Projects are canceled or new building rentals are still at a ridiculously high cost. Yes, many workers including store clerks, teachers and even law enforcement personnel are stuck needing something to match a smaller budget than the Aspen elites.

A very ordinary house in Glenwood Springs goes on the market for half a million. Really? There is also another large group of people overlooked in this dilemma — seniors who are not ready for assisted living. The view of anyone over 60 toddling around with a walker is so very wrong. Just go online to find an apartment for 55 plus, and all you get is assisted living at an outrageous cost. So many seniors lead very active lives — volunteering, hiking, skiing, gardening — and are healthy.

The apartments offered in this area are old, dark and might have half a kitchen, not to mention a lack of outdoor space or balconies. I don’t think the average incomes, especially for a single retired person, are given any consideration. I love to garden, cook and entertain, so I will remain in my affordable downvalley town home until my family has to drag me into a care center. I also find it a shame that so many rentals will not allow pets. Some time back when I considered returning to another state, I began researching online. What pops up first?: Assisted living. There is a great shortage of affordable apartments and very little is changing for the better.

Carol Abbott,

Battlement Mesa