Letter: Look for fracking petition

An important and empowering petition is being circulated by Colorado Rising in conjunction with 350 Colorado. In a nutshell, it calls for an initiative on the November ballot "requiring any new oil and gas development be located at least 2,500 feet from any structure intended for human occupancy." The current setback is 500 feet.

Study after study has shown people within a half-mile of drilling and fracking experience increased risk of cancer, asthma, pulmonary difficulties, low birth weight, and birth defects. There were 14 explosions causing death or serious injury in Colorado in 2017. Geologists have shown that fracking can spoil drinking water sources.

A major reason the oil and gas industry wants to put their well pads close to population in the infrastructure is already there. They don't have to build roads. Just like at Battlement Mesa, Firestone, and Bella Romero, the industry puts money ahead of people's health and safety.

You'll see us volunteer circulators roaming up and down the valley with our clipboards and pens. In Carbondale, we're targeting First Friday's, Dandelion Day, Farmer's Market, and Mountain Fair, but we won't miss Strawberry Days, Burning Mountain Days, Hay Days, and the Garfield County Fair.

So, if you agree fracking has no place in neighborhoods or next to schools, please find us at one of these events and sign our petition. For more information on the initiative, call up http://www.CoRising.org.

We know oil and gas will come after us with all the money and, therefore, political influence they can muster. We've already seen that in the frequent television ads telling us how safe fracking is and how natural gas is a "clean" energy source.

Polls show 60 percent of Coloradans support such a setback. If we can get it on the ballot, the people will win.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale