Monday letters: Boebert needs to shift focus, vehicle noise enforcement, lack of cash transactions, mobile home park law

Boebert needs to focus more on district issues

Lauren Boebert’s Congressional District is physically large and touches three borders: Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico. Her district, and Colorado itself, do not share a border with Mexico.

Lauren Boebert sits on two House committees: the Committee on Natural Resources and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Neither of those committees deals with the issue of immigration. There is a separate committee for that purpose.

So why is Lauren Boebert using her time and energy to introduce articles of impeachment against Joe Biden regarding his handling of the border crisis and illegal immigration? She needs to focus on the issues facing her district; and the issues presented to the committees she serves on.

This is yet another example of her grandstanding and vacuous efforts to draw attention to herself rather than serve her constituents.

Teri Feeney Styers,

Grand Junction

Enforce vehicle noise

Jillian describes a novel idea in her excellent column: enforcement of existing laws.

Perhaps we can do the same for vehicle noise laws.

Dirk French,

Glenwood Springs

Try cashing in

It baffles me when I am refused service at area businesses when I present cash as payment — cold, hard, honest, American cash. It was here before checks, cards, Bitcoin, etc. The establishments are losing income because of this. It doesn’t seem like sound practice.

Frederic Kirschbaum,

New Castle

Colorado mobile home park law ‘unconstitutional’

There have been many media reports about the wonderful new laws enabling residents to acquire mobile home parks under a recently passed law, giving them options to buy those properties. These reports are all quite slanted and omit the fact that these laws are unconstitutional takings of property; in fact they involve thefts. I own a mobile home park in Colorado. I have never conveyed an option to buy my property to anyone and therefore no one has a right to claim such an option. I have also never deceived any prospective resident about the fact that they would be owning a home, as personal property, on land which I own and may well be subject to rent increases over time. If the Colorado legislature wants to be more generous with taxpayer hand-outs to those in need, that is OK with me. If the Colorado legislature wants to require mobile home park landlords to give more notice to prospective tenants about the risks involved in the mobile home park housing arrangement, that is OK with me. But it’s not OK for the legislature to take my property and give it to someone else, and that is exactly what they are doing with these right of first refusal laws.

Robert Rosenfeld,

St. Louis