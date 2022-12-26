Monday letters: Divide comments due soon, ‘Jim Crow,’ climate thoughts, veteran concerns

Weigh in on the Divide

I attended the public meeting about the proposed Thompson Divide administrative mineral withdrawal at the Carbondale Firehouse (Dec. 14) and wanted to say a sincere thank you to the staff from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for visiting our community and providing us with more information about the process.

The meeting was standing-room-only and people in attendance were overwhelmingly in support of the proposed withdrawal, which would prevent new oil and gas leasing in the Thompson Divide for 20 years. There was a moment when the crowd was asked who in the room supported protecting the Thompson Divide and nearly everyone raised their hand or rose to their feet — truly powerful.

The public lands of the Thompson Divide are special to each and every one of us in this community, whether you’re a rancher, recreationalist, hunter or hiker. All of us can think of a special memory or favorite place on this landscape. These lands also provide critical habitat for many wildlife species and help fuel our local economy.

I am excited about this new opportunity to protect the Divide from oil and gas development for the next 20 years. There’s a comment process currently open through the Bureau of Land Management until Jan. 17, and I encourage all of my friends and neighbors to participate and voice your support for the withdrawal! This is the beginning of a longer process, and we need to let the agencies know at every opportunity that our community remains Unified for the Thompson Divide.

You can submit comments through Wilderness Workshop using their template on their Take Action page on their website, http://www.wildernessworkshop.org , or directly to the Bureau of Land Management via email at BLM_CO_Thompson_Divide@blm.gov

Morgan Williams, Carbondale

Re: Francisco lawsuit

Jim Crow may be alive and well and living in each of us, but before that accusation, when stopped by police, comply, or the accusation of “Jim Crow” rings hollow (Post Independent, 12/23). Skin color is irrelevant.

There are not enough mentors in the black community to put such encounters in context. Racists would rather put the blame on the police.

Fred Stewart, Grand Junction

Future depends on climate acknowledgement

The letter by Chase McWhorter (12/21 LTEs) scoffs at the deep concern many of us feel about global heating. It’s true we have been urged to panic many times in the past: Communism, the illuminati, the deep state, etc. Paranoia is political bread and butter for many politicians who can easily stampede the terrified and uninformed into the voting booth.

Climate change is different. It is happening and it is us. So say every science academy in the world (NASA has a list of close to 200), including our very finest, such as the National Academy of Sciences and the Royal Academy (UK). They tell us the “time for talk is over.” The number of $billion+ climate disasters have increased 5-9 times since 1980. We are seeing millions of climate refugees fleeing out-of-whack growing seasons. We saw 115 degrees F in Canada!

Panic is not helpful. Voting for the most informed and sincere candidates is.

I do my share: EV auto, solar panels, less beef, etc. but what of those like Mr. McWhorter who don’t particularly care? We need all to be on board. The solution? What if low-carbon products were cheaper? That’s what a national carbon price with a rebate would set up. Such bills await a vote in Congress.

The problem is politicians receiving fossil fuel donations. These folks need to find a real job, rather than as handmaidens of the fossil fuel industry. Vote as if the planet (and your grandchildren) depend on it.

Jan Freed, Los Angeles

Research veteran causes first

I’m a disabled veteran and single mother to three incredible sons. I’m regularly exposed to license plates that say “Support our Troops,” multiple nonprofits advertising and asking for donations for disabled veterans, and of course the occasional “thank you for your service.”

Should we expect help as veterans from these organizations or is this an ungrateful sense of entitlement? Should we be fearful of the many scams involved in phony veterans organizations and not attempt to use them?

When attempting to get help from legitimate veterans nonprofits is the veteran receiving the full intended benefit, none, or part of it? Is the veteran attempting to use these nonprofits treated with respect? Does requesting help involve belittling, threats or shaming the veteran, making us fear asking for assistance?

I’m just curious. Are there local organizations that help veterans with the holidays? I see toy drives in other states. I did a lot of Googling this past month. I’ve sent many emails/texts and made a lot of phone calls regarding help for veterans over the holidays. There are lots of people asking for donations, but from there where does it go?

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas

Janelle Gross Ortiz, disabled veteran, United States Navy, Rifle