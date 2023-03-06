Monday letters: Go Demons! Plus Ukraine, Glenwood history funding, canyon truckers, race and crude train thoughts

Support the Demons

The year 2022-23 is the year of champions at Glenwood Springs High School. I feel spoiled at times when I think about

athletics at Glenwood Springs High School. I graduated from GSHS in 1994 and I am a lifelong fan of Demon athletics.

I remember the memories of victories, singing send Glenwood down the field after football victories, playoff victories, and victory in the rivalry games, beating the Rifle Bears.

I remember the red and white winning tradition, and many years of our young people carrying our fight for victory. In 2008 I finally enjoyed our football team’s undefeated run to the 3A state football championship.

Now, 2022-23 is the year of champions at GSHS, a year to celebrate the accomplishments of our great young people who through courage, work ethic and strong competitive spirit, the Demons are league champions, and undefeated in the 5A western slope league, our women’s basketball team has won the 4A Western Slope League three years in a row, and 5A Western Slope League in 2022-23.

Our Demon men won their Sweet 16 game, beating Green Mountain, and our Lady Demons just upset number-one-ranked George Washington; great win, they advanced to the Final Four and hopefully they’ll be 5A state basketball champions!

Our great Lady Demons will play the Windsor High School Wizards at 5:45 on Thursday March 9 at the Denver Coliseum. Please, Demon fans, fill up the Coliseum, final four!

Then, 2018 was Demons first hockey season at GSHS, and in 2022-23 our Demons advanced to the 4A state hockey championship game, where puck drop against Cheyenne Mountain is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 7 at Denver University.

Go Fight Win! You are inspiring all of us from Glenwood Springs, state hockey and basketball champions 2022-23! Please Demon hockey fans, fill the bleachers at DU!

Lee Hailey, Pueblo West

The real Ukraine War anniversary

We recently marked the anniversary of the war in eastern Ukraine. But it won’t be the one-year anniversary. In reality, this war began in 2014, when the United States participated in the Maidan coup that removed Ukraine’s democratically-elected president from power, with U.S. officials hand-picking Ukraine’s next leader. In the ensuing months, the Ukraine regime carried out acts of terrorism against its own citizens in eastern Ukraine, a region known as the Donbas, with artillery shells supplied by the United States, bought with our tax dollars. By the time the first Russian soldier entered Ukraine a year ago, 14,000 people had already died in this war — citizens of eastern Ukraine who are predominantly ethnic Russians, murdered by their own government in Kiev.

Ordinary working-class Americans, Ukrainians, Russians, Europeans, and citizens of the world have absolutely nothing to gain from this bloody and avoidable war. To the contrary, we — along with all life on the planet — are increasingly being put at risk as Western governments actively sabotage peace and continue to escalate with a major nuclear power. The sanctions against Russia have completely backfired, with their economy and currency holding strong while we suffer high inflation and a contracting economy. The U.S. has spent over $110,000,000,000 in “aid” to Ukraine, enough money to end homelessness several times, or rebuild our aging and dangerous infrastructure, or provide us with healthcare that actually promotes our health and doesn’t bankrupt us. But it is the citizens of Ukraine who have suffered the worst of this war, and have done so for the last eight years. Sending Ukraine more tanks, fighter jets and other weapons will only ensure that more Ukrainians die.

We must demand an end to this insanity that risks our lives and the futures of our children. No to war in Ukraine. No to war with China.

Dan Ives, Carbondale

Work together

Truckers have a tough job.

They are required to keep log books and must have time for sleep and rest. They must chain up in blizzards and drive in terrible conditions. They must obey restrictions specific to their profession. They are required to have CDL licenses (commercial), and CDL drivers are held to a higher standard. They transport so many different things, including hazardous materials, food, supplies, etc.

Truckers must deal with the momentum of heavy vehicles and shifting loads. Many truckers are unfamiliar with our Canyon. They must drive on elevated roadways with multiple curves.

Truckers are vital to our supply lines. Let’s work together to make Glenwood Canyon as safe as possible for all motorists all year long and strengthen our supply lines in the process!

Thank you to Rep. Velasco for hosting the recent meeting. Thank you to all who attended. Thank you to all of the first responders who work so hard in the Canyon.

Lastly, thank you to the truckers and farmers/ranchers for keeping food on our tables.

Mark Barritt, retired Colorado State Patrol, Glenwood Springs

Race reflections

How will we feel about how we treat Blacks now, in 2084?

In 1964 my father and I flew into Dallas, Texas, from our home in California. We had gone to Dallas to pick up my grandparents, who drove from Massachusetts, where we were originally from. Their car had problems, and they had asked for my dad’s help. As my father approached the rental car desk, I told him I needed to go to the bathroom. He pointed to his right.

I walked quickly toward the bathrooms, confusion stopped me. There were two men’s rooms! One said, “WHITE,” and one said “COLORED.” The one marked “COLORED” had a line outside of it, while the other one had no one near it.

I looked down at my hand, which was kind of peach colored, and thought of the Catholic school shirt I wore in elementary school the Friday before; it was like the one I was wearing that day. I was not white, I thought. I had a color. I moved into the line next to the door marked “COLORED.” The men and boys in front of me snickered.

An airport police officer grabbed my arm and told me I had to use the “WHITE” bathroom. I pointed at my hand, and then at my shirt, explaining that I had a color. At that moment my father rushed over, looking quite anxious. He apologized to the policeman, and showed me the “WHITE” bathroom door.

Sounds silly, doesn’t it?

Next year that will be 60 years ago. I’m writing, at the end of Black History Month (February), to urge us to consider how we treat Black people now. Will our grandchildren be confused, as I was 60 years ago over bathrooms, about why young Black boys are frightened of authority figures? Can we not find solutions, somehow? Change does not have to bring bloodshed, but we have to have the courage to seek change.

Edward Mooney Jr., New Castle

City should support history

I know our councilors have a lot of plates spinning at a fast rate of speed on the end of long sticks.

I know all the plates represent things that are important to our community. And all of them come with a price.

For 37 years I have proudly called Glenwood my home. One of the things I love about us is our connection to how we came to be and why; how we have protected and fought for the ideals and values that make Glenwood such a special place to call home.

I am asking City Council to reconsider their hesitancy or reluctance to adequately fund the Historical Society.

The Hotel Colorado, The Denver Hotel, the Amtrak train station and the Fairy Caves should not be relied on to represent Glenwood’s history. We are so much more than historical photographs pleasantly displayed on walls.

Our Historical Society and Frontier Museum are a precious piece of our town’s history. Almost every publication geared toward tourism to bring people here highlights the historical aspects of Glenwood as one of its selling points. We cannot let the historical facts and stories of our history die.

You don’t have to know history to care about history. I humbly ask our current council to care enough about ours to put the necessary dollars toward helping the Society become, and remain, healthy. For generations to come.

Sean Jeung, Glenwood Springs (No Name)

Stop the crude trains

Why would our Department of Agriculture approve a rail line to ship dirty crude oil so thick it must travel in heated cars from Utah along the Colorado River, then through the Fraser River Valley and all the way to Denver through the Moffat Tunnel and on to the Gulf Coast for processing? I was in Glenwood Springs recently for the second time to protest the proposed the Uinta Railroad line because this is a recipe for environmental disaster.

The daily evidence of disastrous climate change should be enough evidence that we don’t need more crude oil being pumped out, transported, refined and burned. Fifty years of science shows that burning fossil fuels has overloaded our atmosphere with CO2 and created climatic instability worldwide. We cannot continue to use fossil fuels and expect anything but an every worsening global climate with wildfires, floods, landslides and poor air quality and all the health problems that come with those disasters for people and wildlife.

Not only should we not be pumping and burning oil, but we should not be transporting it. Take a look at these 21 rail disasters involving oil spills compiled at https://www.sightline.org/2021/02/26/a-timeline-of-oil-train-derailments-in-pictures/

Millions of gallons of crude oil have been spilled causing fires, land and river pollution, and human deaths and evacuations.

That report does not include the 2018 derailment in Iowa when 30 cars carrying crude oil went into a river and spilled 230,000 gallons of crude oil.

The latest train disaster involves toxic chemicals now poisoning the people in New Palestine, Ohio.

The US Department of Agriculture has approved this proposed rail line. Please write to your senators and representatives to oppose this terrible plan that will threaten the Colorado River, our lands and people and everyone downstream from us. You can call or write the USDA :202-720-2791.

Department of Transportation, Secretary Buttigieg 202-366-4000

Thanks for helping to protect our rivers, land, wildlife and people. No one wants to catch a trout bathed in crude oil.

Illene Pevec, Carbondale