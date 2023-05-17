Wednesday letters: Seat belts work, HCE endorsement, riverfronts, bottle deposit, Montessori pitch

Seat belt awareness

May launches the Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign by the Colorado State Patrol.

“We see the tragic consequences of motorists not wearing their seat belts every day,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “No matter how safe you are behind the wheel, you can’t control drivers and conditions around you. Buckling up not only is the law, but it’s also a proven way to reduce injuries and save lives in the event of a crash.”

Consider: Race car drivers drive for a living; they wear seat belts; perhaps we should take this task as seriously as they do?

Take A Minute — think about it — and Slow Down in Towns

Diane Reynolds, Steering committee member TAM/SDIT

Brooks for HCE board

Holy Cross Energy members have a critical but easy decision to make in their choice of a Northern District director. A careful read of the impressive bios and statements of the candidates will reveal Linn Brooks as the top, outstanding choice.

I have known Linn Brooks for more than 20 years as a leader, visionary, problem-solver and successful manager, all essential qualities for the HCE board. Linn was the General Manager of two growing water and sanitation districts for 11 years, leading each through challenging legal, regulatory, personnel, environmental and fiscal changes, all requisite experiences for the HCE board. While leading these Eagle County water boards, Linn successfully created a culture of consistent, meaningful, cost-effective customer service as her priority, a hallmark of HCE’s mission.

Linn Brooks has experience working for and with, as well as leading, a board of directors. Linn successfully fostered close, working relationships with the changing directors of her two elected boards during her 11 years as GM. In her final four years at the water districts, Linn was elected president of the extremely diverse and influential Colorado Water Congress, a statewide board of water users and water interests, further qualifying her to successfully contribute as HCE director.

Additionally, Linn’s extensive leadership background in water provides her with the unique understanding of the critical water-energy nexus faced by all energy utilities.

HCE faces remarkably similar challenges to those successfully navigated by Linn Brooks as a professional: environmental, regulatory, structural rate changes, aging infrastructure, communications, customer service, emissions reduction, housing and staffing. Linn’s professional background and experience are a made-to-order fit to contribute from the first day following her election to HCE’s board. Do not delay, vote your Holy Cross ballot now starting with an enthusiastic endorsement of Linn Brooks.

Chris Treese, Glenwood Springs

Protect riverfront lands

It is time to protect the city’s land along the Roaring Fork River. Past city councils from the 1970s to recent time have been purchasing land from 23rd Street to about Ninth Street that borders the Roaring Fork River for future right-a-way “USE” and citizen access to the river.

This is how the land is being used to this day. Remember how easy it was to put the 14th Street foot bridge in? That was because the city owned both sides of the river crossing.

Now that council has decided to ignore the property along Eighth Street that was bought for “Future Right-A-Way Use” and as a buffer for the already crowded Cowdin Drive area, it is time to protect the city’s property along the Roaring Fork River from a similar fate. The way to protect this property is to designate it as a park. The city could divide the areas up with different names, The Rose Park (after the Rose family), Captain Guild’s family, Raymond family Park. These families sold their property to the city.

This does not totally prevent future councils from developing the land but it would take a vote from the citizens to change its “use.” The council should have a public vote of the citizens to make the area a park or, if allowed by the city charter, to proclaim the area as a park.

Right now, there are plans to develop the confluence area with a private partnership, but at least there would have to be a vote by the citizens to allow this to happen, unless council determines that the (old) water treatment plant is classified as a “non-public use.” I hope to see letters supporting this idea and citizens contacting their council representative to put this in motion now before it is too late.

Don “Hooner” Gillespie, Glenwood Springs

Time for a bottle and can deposit

After a shoulder injury stopped me from cross country skiing, I started doing long walks for exercise. I noticed a lot of trash, especially cans and bottles along roadways and trails.

I began carrying a bag and picking up metal cans along my walks. I focused on cans because they are easily recyclable and as the energy guru says, “aluminum is pure energy,” which is what most of the cans were made of.

Both cans and bottles are recyclable. My bag got quite filled on these walks. Modelo and Budweiser were the main brands.

I think that the state of Colorado should require a deposit on all cans and bottles. Many states do this. Then when you buy your six-pack, you would pay an extra 60 cents. But when you return with your empties to get another six pack you would get that 60 cents back.

This would even incentivize some people to scour for cans and bottles and reduce waste. I’ve seen this happen in other states.

So, please take a few minutes and contact your elected state representatives and ask them to pass a law requiring a deposit on all cans and bottles.

Gerry Terwilliger, Basalt

Learn about Montessori education

Choosing the school for your child is challenging. As the head of the public charter Ross Montessori, I understand the impact of early childhood education and how that sets your child up for success into the future.

We value the potential of every child and recognize that each child requires an individual path of learning. Our mission is to prepare compassionate life-long learners while embracing the joy of discovery, dedication to mastery and compassion.

The Montessori Method emphasizes collaboration, communication, self-direction, and risk-taking. Students are encouraged to take chances, fail and keep going to get to mastery. We intimately know our students. We follow their needs and respond to them.

In her book, “Mind in the Making: The Seven Essential Life Skills Every Child Needs,” Ellen Galinsky found that children with strong executive functioning skills become young adults who have higher self-esteem, less drug use, higher overall educational level, better reports about how they are doing in their early 30s, more success in academic goal achievement, better ratings of self-control, better self-control, and positive interpersonal relationships.

We offer transportation around the valley. Our students have a range of abilities, and we provide programming and support for each of them. We see our students as individuals and offer counseling, Spanish speaking teachers, Special Education and Gifted Student Services.

Our students regularly go on field trips into the community, plan and participate in annual camping trips, and learn about gardening, sustainability and art, and experience therapeutic horseback riding.

We invite you to please come and see us! We have scheduled tours each week. You can learn more at http://www.rossmontessori.org .

I look forward to sharing more with you about our fabulous school and community of students, teachers, and parents.

Sonya Hemmen, MA, Head of School, Ross Montessori