Glenwood 5th-6th grade youth football team wins league with perfect record
The Glenwood Springs fifth/sixth grade football team recently won the coveted Mountain West Youth Football Super Bowl with an impressive undefeated 8-0 season.
According to a submitted report, this was an especially sweet victory for the sixth grade returning players who had an undefeated season the previous year only to lose the Super Bowl to Aspen in the fourth quarter.
The Glenwood coaching staff credits great sixth grade leadership on the team, and players at both grade levels who worked exceptionally hard on and off the field.
The Glenwood team dominated down the stretch, outscoring its opponents 214-47. Local sponsors, inspired by the team’s play, provided Super Bowl rings to all of the players to commemorate the victory.
Also worth noting, the third/fourth grade Glenwood Springs football team finished the season at 6-1.
