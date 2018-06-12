Glenwood’s Devan McSwain lands on 4A All-State first team; five others earn state honors

University of Denver girls soccer signee Devan McSwain continues to rack up the accolades this year, following a dominant spring soccer season for the Glenwood Springs Demons.

After helping the Demons reach the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs, McSwain earned First Team All-State honors as a defender/midfielder, as announced by the Colorado High School Activities Association's website, Tuesday afternoon.

McSwain scored nine goals and dished out two assists on the year while playing a lockdown centerback role for the Demons under head coach Joe Calabrese. McSwain was deadly on set pieces, often scoring from free kicks more than 40 yards out a handful of times throughout the season.

Along with McSwain, Glenwood forward, and University of California-Riverside signee, Eryn Peterson earned All-State Second Team honors after pouring in 27 goals on the season, setting a new school record. Peterson had a career night against Summit at home on May 1, finding the back of the net five times. Junior defender Julia Mulhall earned All-State honorable mention for the Demons, teaming up with McSwain as a centerback, shutting down the opponent's offensive attack each night.

McSwain, Mulhall and Peterson all earned first team honors on the 4A Western Slope League All-Conference list for the Demons. In fact, Peterson, who scored the most points in the league, lost out on the Player of the Year award to Battle Mountain's Audrey Teague. Teague landed on the 4A All-State's honorable mention team for the Huskies.

In 3A, Roaring Fork junior Emily Broadhurst earned All-State Second Team honors for the Rams after scoring 15 goals and dishing out 13 assists for the 8-4-2 Rams, while Coal Ridge senior Sam Dunn earned All-State Second Team honors as well, finishing her senior season with eight goals and seven assists.

Recommended Stories For You

Grand Valley junior Shaya Chenoweth earned honorable mention honors in 3A after scoring 19 goals and adding six assists on the season.

Broadhurst, Chenoweth and Dunn all landed on the 3A Western Slope League First Team All-Conference list following end-of-season voting by coaches.

Aspen landed two players on the All-State first team, as freshman Kelley Francis and senior Chelsea Moore cracked the lineup, as did Basalt sophomore Emma Day.