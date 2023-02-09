A&E roundup for Garfield County: Rifle animal shelter charity event, Special Olympics, a couple of free art shows and Black History Month celebrated

Tim Tonozzi pulling out of of the pieces of artwork he collected from the Caribbean to show the fabric and detail

Post Independent/ Cassandra Ballard

A display of Colorful works from the Caribbean in Glenwood

Art collector Tim Tonozzi has spent decades traveling to Cuba multiple times a year to enjoy the country and its culture. Over the years, he started to greatly admire the local art and began buying and collecting it on his visits.

After many trips collecting dozens of works from Cuba and later Haiti and the Dominican Republic, he wanted to display his collection for the community to experience, giving them a glimpse of the different cultures and an opportunity to buy it for their own enjoyment.

Tonozzi said that they are all his favorites in some way or another, and he will be sad to let them go, but happy to share that beauty with others.

The show is free, and on Friday Tonozzi will be at the Glenwood Springs Arts Council gallery on Sixth Street playing guitar and talking to people about his travels to the Caribbean. Enjoy some music and refreshments while looking at the colorful works.

What: Street Art from Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic

When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 4, music and entertainment Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs

Special Olympics at Sunlight Mountain Resort

The Western Regional Special Olympics Winter Games are happening at Sunlight Mountain Resort and Argonaut Farm on Friday and Saturday. Friday is the Western Winter Games Alpine, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Sunlight.

Event Day Schedule for Friday:

8:30 a.m. – Opening ceremonies

10 a.m. – Giant slalom races begin

1 p.m. – Slalom races begin

Saturday features the Nordic events at nearby Argonaut Farm on Four Mile Road.

Event Schedule for Saturday:

8:30 a.m. – Opening ceremonies

9 a.m. – Competitions begin in both cross country skiing and snowshoeing events

For additional information, contact Senior Director of Competition and Sport, Susan Foege at sf@specialolympicsco.org .

What: Special Olympics

When: 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117 in Glenwood Springs and The Argonaut Farm, 7101 County Road 117

Entertainment for a good cause in Rifle

A New Ute Theater Society concert with a lineup of musicians to raise funds for Rifle’s Journey Home Animal Care Center. The lineup includes Tom Evans, The Jig Mining Company, Jill Cohn, Stone Kitchen, Feeding Giants and Oran Mor.

What: Hoot at the Ute

When: 6- 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ute Theater and Events Center, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle

How much: 20-$30

Ongoing art show in Carbondale

The Valley Visual Art Show features all local artists from a zip code that starts with 816. The art is multimedia and features displays of everything from famous artists in the area to closet talents that are displaying their work for the first time.

What: 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show

When: Everyday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. until Feb. 23

Where: Launchpad Carbondale, 76 S. Fourth St.

Prom for adults with a bar in New Castle

The River Center presents an adult prom fundraiser Saturday at the Red Barn Guest Ranch. Buy tickets ahead of time at the River Center, the New Castle Alpine Bank or the Rifle Alpine Bank.

What: Adult Prom – Through the Decades

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Red Barn Guest Ranch, 345 Mid Valley Lane, New Castle

Additional info: 18+ $50 for individuals, and $90 for couples

Next week…

Black History Month celebrating Josephine Baker at CMC

Celebrate Black History Month by viewing a live portrayal of Josephine Baker, world-renowned performer, World War II spy and civil rights activist.

Colorado Mountain College will be welcoming Colorado Humanities’ production of Baker portrayed by scholar and actor Becky Stone.

The portrayal will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Then, KDNK Music Director Cody Lee will play his curated set of music in the New Space Theatre from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The set will include recordings of Josephine Baker and of later musicians — both French and African-American — who were influenced by her.

What: Black History Live: Josephine Baker at CMC Spring Valley

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Colorado Mountain College New Space Theatre at Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114