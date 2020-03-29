Readers Say Thanks

From left, bottom row: Don Roberts, Bobbie Duncan, Colleen Peters, Tom Ice, Kim Potter, Mike Cavanaugh and Darren Keithley; and top rowt: Steve Ochko, Jennifer Rose, Lanny Grant, Matt Harvey, Michael Hefferon, Raul Morales, Daryl Yarrow, Matt Gwost, Chelsea Fagan and Roger Yount.

Provided

Bighorn Toyota is a big help to Garfield County Search & Rescue

The members of Garfield County Search & Rescue Inc. would like to thank Bighorn Toyota of Glenwood Springs for its continuing assistance and expertise maintaining and keeping our Team Toyota Land Cruiser in good working order.

This GCSAR Land Cruiser is a critical part of our ability to respond to back country incidents in the worst of weather and road conditions.

We really appreciate Bighorn Toyota teaming up with us to find the lost, rescue the stranded and injured and educate the public on wilderness and mountain safety.

Tom Ice

president, Garfield County Search & Rescue Inc.

Holy Cross repairmen did superior job

I want to express my neighborhood’s heartfelt thanks to the superior job and hard work Holy Cross repairmen perform in keeping our electricity online. Recently, in a wintry storm our neighborhood up the Crystal River by the KOA campground lost electricity as it was getting dark. We depend on uninterrupted service as my 97-year-old mother is on an oxygen concentrator, and our house is heated electrically. The phone responder at Holy Cross was extremely polite, and the service was restored in an hour-and-a-half, in the dark, while it was snowing.

Great work, guys. We really appreciate it.

Dean Pappas

Carbondale