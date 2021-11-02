Brad Ray to step down as District 16 Superintendent after this school year

Brad Ray, who has served as Superintendent of District 16 schools in Parachute for four years, plans to step down at the end of the current school year.

Ray tendered his resignation, effective June 30, 2022, to the District 16 Board of Education at the end of October. The board accepted his terms of resignation following an executive session at the end of the Oct. 26 meeting.





“This was a decision I felt was best for me personally and professionally, and the best decision for my family at this time,” Ray said Tuesday.

His current contract was to extend beyond this school year.

Ray noted that the superintendent’s job can be demanding, which played into his decision. That’s been especially true during the past 19 months as schools have had to deal with the added pressures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, he acknowledged.

“In fairness to the district and to the board, I wanted to get them time to prepare,” Ray said. “When people leave late in the (school) year, it puts a burden on the district and its staff.”

Ray has been the chief superintendent for the Parachute/Battlement Mesa schools for four years, and has been with the district for six years. He served as assistant superintendent for a year under former District 16 Superintendent Ken Haptonstall.

Prior to that, Ray served as assistant superintendent for Roaring Fork Schools and principal at Glenwood Springs Middle School.

The resignation agreement includes a clause that allows the district to consider a possible interim appointment, in which case Ray could leave earlier than planned.

The resignation was accepted on a 3-0 vote of the school board.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.