Broze trial back on track after she fled the state

Back in custody after leaving the state, the trial for Julie Broze, accused of driving drunk and killing cyclist Scott William Adams last summer in Glenwood Springs with her car, has been rescheduled.

Broze, 51, skipped a Feb. 26 hearing in Garfield County, and the Ninth District Court issued a warrant for her arrest.

At the court appearance before the February date, judge Boyd said he wouldn’t accept anymore routine continuances in the case and scheduled a May trial. Prosecutors had extended a deadline for a plea deal to lesser charges until January, but Broze did not act upon it.

Broze was picked up near Minneapolis, Minn., April 29, and extradited back to the Garfield County Jail May 11 where she is currently held on $30,000 bond.

Prosecutors say they are not considering charging Broze with fleeing the state at this time.

Adams, then 54, was apparently crossing the Highway 82 at the intersection with 27th Street just before midnight June 3, 2018, when he had a red light and cross traffic had the green.

After being struck by Broze’s car, Adams was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Judge David Boyd ruled Wednesday that the prosecutors have enough evidence to continue with the trial. A motions hearing is set for August, and the trial is scheduled for September.

The evidence, including a video from the dashboard camera of an Uber driver, show the alleged offense, Boyd said.

The video, which Boyd described, appears to shows the bicyclist crossing in front of two cars in southbound lanes before crossing northbound lanes which is where Broze’s car struck him.

Boyd said it’s reasonable that a jury could conclude, based on other evidence presented at a preliminary hearing last week, that Broze was driving under the influence of alcohol.

While not a verdict, Boyd’s ruling states that prosecutors have enough evidence to present the charges against Broze to a jury.

The alleged crime is a “strict liability crime,” Boyd said, meaning that the voluntary act of driving and driving under the influence is sufficient probable cause for vehicular homicide, even though it may not be the only cause of the bicyclist’s death.

