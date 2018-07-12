Man killed in June 3 bicycle-car accident identified by coroner

A 54-year-old man who was riding a bicycle, apparently against the traffic light, when he was hit and killed by a motor vehicle at 27th Street and Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs in early June has been identified as Scott William Adams of Glenwood Springs.

The accident occurred just before midnight June 3 when Adams was reportedly crossing on his bike headed east on 27th Street as the light was red. A car driven by Julie Broze, 50, was traveling north through the intersection when she collided with Adams, knocking him to the pavement. He was pronounced dead at Valley View Hospital a few hours later, according to Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire.

“The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death is accident,” Glassmire said in a Thursday news release. A blood test on Adams did show the presence of marijuana metabolites, but no other drugs were detected, according to the coroner.

Broze was cited after the accident on multiple charges including DUI and vehicular homicide. She is due to appear in 9th District Court in Garfield County on July 24 for a bond hearing.

The collision occurred at the intersection of South Glen Avenue (Highway 82) and 27th Street. Dash cam footage from a citizen and eyewitness accounts appear to confirm that the bicyclist crossed the intersection heading east in the crosswalk against the traffic light, when cross traffic had the green light.

Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson said the bicyclist had a head lamp strapped on his head, but it’s unclear if it was on or not.