Don’t forget: Rifle Farmers Market opens Friday

People browse fresh fruit options at the Mt. Garfield Fruit and Vegetables stand during a Rifle Farmer's Market event in 2022.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Many communities across Colorado have unofficial kickoffs to summer. One of Rifle’s is its bustling farmer’s market.

Back with live music, artisan vendors and good food, the Rifle Farmers Market begins its first event of its summer series 4-8 p.m. Friday at Heinze Park, 612 Railroad Ave.

“I think the best part is our location,” Farmers Market President Elissa Nye said. “Heinze Park is beautiful, it’s shaded, the parks department takes such good care of that park for us in the summer.”

This season’s hype comes complete with a full lineup of performances at the gazebo, starting with Cajun-style tunes from valley band Zinzin.

Meanwhile, complementing the live music returns a vast selection of vendors, including fresh produce from Cameo farmer Kip Hays, treats from Silt-based Carter’s Smoked Salmon Company, beer/wine fundraiser hosted by local members of the P.E.O Sisterhood chapter and more.

Nye referred to this atmosphere as Rifle’s collective end-of-week gathering place.

“It’s a fun environment,” she said. “I think it’s really chill and a good place to unwind on a Friday evening.”

This year also marks the first time the market has a kids booth. Local kiddos will sell anything from beaded wares to rock art.

Another fairly fresh edition to the market includes an artisans’ night, when visitors are offered a wide selection of local artisans selling their creations. The event began last year.

“We continue to get a wide variety of produce vendors, along with artisans,” Farmers Market treasurer and Downtown Development Authority manager Helen Rogers said.

One of the greatest traditions of the Rifle Farmers Market is how it continues to succeed in setting aside funds to support the event every year. Before summer ends, Rifle Farmers Market board members host a delicious Farm to Table Dinner and Fundraiser at Bookcliff Arts Center. Most of the ingredients for the dinner come from the same Western Slope agriculturalists found at the Farmers Market, and funds accumulated from ticket sales go right back into its budget.

Still, a whole summer’s worth of farmers markets await. Visitors are encouraged to bring their families, have picnics and enjoy a relaxing Friday afternoon in Rifle.

“I think it creates a sense of community, and it’s free,” Rogers said. “It’s a great way to spend Friday night at the end of the week.”