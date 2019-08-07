Alpine Bank awards scholarships for 14 Latino students to attend CMC

Alpine Bank Chairman Bob Young, front center, surrounded by eight of this year’s 14 Alpine Bank Latino/Hispanic Scholars. Each student will receive a scholarship to cover tuition, fees and books for two years at any Colorado Mountain College campus. Alpine Bank Scholars shown here are, from left, Flora Rezende, Kathy Flores, Leslie Vargas Martinez, Pablo Rosas, Young, Xiomara Alvarez, Clarisa Montanez, Helen Salas and Lisbeth Vicencio. Not pictured: Angelita Buller, Jorge Carrillo, Geidy Delgadillo, Maria Yasmin Guerrero Saucedo, Pricilla Solis and Rosa Vega. Photo Phil Dunn



Alpine Bank Latino scholarship recipients: Xiomara Alvarez (Roaring Fork) Angelita Buller (Snowy Peaks) Jorge Carrillo (Rifle) Geidy Delgadillo (Steamboat Springs) Kathy Flores (Summit) Maria Yasmin Guerrero Saucedo (Red Canyon) Clarisa Montanez (Glenwood Springs) Helen Salas (Roaring Fork) Pricilla Solis (Battle Mountain) Flora Rezende (Basalt) Pablo Rosas (Coal Ridge) Leslie Vargas Martinez (Aspen) Rosa Vega (Eagle Valley) Lisbeth Vicencio (Grand Valley)

Alpine Bank has awarded scholarships to 14 Latino student attending Colorado Mountain College, including eight student from Garfield and Pitkin counties.

The scholarship recipients must have at least 2.5 GPA, be of Latino/Hispanic descent, demonstrate financial need and be considered an in-district student.

The scholarships are renewable, and work out to $2,200 a year for two years of CMC, according to a press release from the college.

The funds help cover tuition, fees and books for scholarship recipients. Since Alpine Bank started the scholarship program in 1996, it has awarded more than 200 scholarships.

Here’s a little about this year’s scholarship winners, from the release:

Leslie Vargas Martinez recently graduated from Aspen High School and wants to become a social worker. Flora Rezende graduated from Basalt High School and is interested in business and psychology.

Xiomara Alvarez and Helen Salas both graduated from Roaring Fork High School this June. Alvarez is setting her sights on a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is interested in a career in marketing. Salas wants to study culinary arts and, ultimately, own her own restaurant.

Clarisa Montanez graduated from Glenwood Springs High School and views a college education as a crucial step toward her future. Pablo Rosas graduated from Coal Ridge High School this spring. A member of the National Honor Society, he’s anticipating a career in science and mathematics.

Lisbeth Vicencio recently graduated from Grand Valley High School and, by taking concurrent enrollment courses at CMC, is already on her way to becoming a registered nurse. Jorge Carrillo, a recent Rifle High School graduate, is also interested in health care.

“Thanks to the Alpine Bank Latino/Hispanic Scholarship program, these students and six other recent high school graduates are on their way to Colorado Mountain College to pursue their educational goals,” according to the release.