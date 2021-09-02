Glenwood Springs Airport Expo focuses on inspiring young generations
Flying contraptions, piloted or otherwise, might be the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport Expo’s main attractions Saturday, but the city’s new airport manager said the event is packed with activities for the whole family.
“We’re going to have live music, food trucks, a bouncy house, a foam pit — it’s going to be a good time,” said Meredith Fox, the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport manager. “Oh, and we’re bringing in a face painter for the kids as well.”
Fox, who inherited her love of flying from her father, said the expo could inspire future generations to take to the sky and imbue them with a love for all things airborne.
“We really hope this gets kids excited about aviation,” she said.
While families could explore various planes and helicopters throughout the event, a number of remote-controlled aircraft demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day as well, including a remote-controlled aircraft giveaway by the Thomas RC Collection, Fox said.
Kicking off with a performance by the Glenwood Springs High School JROTC Color Guard at 7 a.m., the expo is slated to run until 1 p.m., she said.
Bob Campbell is scheduled to perform live music, and the first children to arrive will receive complimentary toy gliders for as long as supplies last, Fox added.
Unfortunately, pilots will not be offering attendees rides this year as part of the airport’s COVID-19 precautions, Fox said.
Admission is free, but during the event, no parking will be available at the airport, so city staff are encouraging attendees to either walk, bike or park at Sopris Elementary School and catch a complimentary shuttle, which will ferry people to and from the event. The shuttle is scheduled to run from 6:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m.
What: Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport Expo
Where: Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport, 1172 County Road 116 (no on-site parking)
When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.
