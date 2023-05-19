Glenwood Springs Middle School to host Cougar Cinema Film Festival

A Glenwood Springs Middle School works hard to edit their documentary.

Autumn Rivera/Courtesy

Glenwood Springs Middle School is set to host the Cougar Cinema Film Festival on Tuesday, where sixth- and seventh-grade students will have the opportunity to show off the work they have put into a number of documentaries over the past few months.

Based on material read in class, the sixth-grade documentaries will center around scientists who are part of the U.S. Forest Service. Meanwhile, the seventh-grade documentaries will center around plastic pollution.

An idea that came to life thanks to Glenwood Middle School’s Autumn Rivera, the 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year. She said she is excited to see her vision come to life.

“It’s been really exciting seeing the kids put in the work to get these documentaries come to life, for me and them,” Rivera said. “It was really nerve-racking towards the middle of the project because it’s a lot of work to ask from middle school students but I think they are all really proud of their finished products.”

The school’s first year both putting together the project and hosting the film festival, Rivera also said she is excited for Tuesday night.

“We are rolling out a red carpet for the students and selling popcorn and cookies,” she said. “It’s going to be a fun night to showcase the work these students have put in.”

The project, which centered around interviewing and highlighting scientists of different genders and races, is something Rivera said was also important in highlighting throughout the process.

“We have a number of different students who come from different backgrounds and so it’s important for these students to see scientists who look like them succeeding,” Rivera said.

The festival, which will be open to the community at Glenwood Springs Middle School, takes place Tuesday, May 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.