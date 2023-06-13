Glenwood Springs Pride Festival brings full spectrum of fun

Kandrii Zavalla sign to the crowd as audience memebrs watch from all around.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Bethel Plaza was filled with the full spectrum of colors and expression for its second annual Glenwood Springs Pride Celebration.

Adults and allies painted their faces in glitter and rainbow, wearing colorful tutus, headpieces and any other self-affirming representation that made them feel like their most authentic self.

“We are so grateful for how many people showed up this year,” said Kaleb Cook, founder of Cook Inclusive Company and the main organizer for the family-friendly Glenwood Springs Pride Celebration.

Children and parents were covered in rainbow colors, sequins and glitter dancing next to a bubble machine at the front of the stage while cheering and waving their mini pride flags as high as they could reach for the different speakers and performers.

Rep. Elizabeth Velasco addresses the crowd about her support and experiences. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Pride is a celebration, but also a protest to maintain equality and visibility, reminding members of the LGBTQ+ community that they are supported, loved and not alone. It’s also a safe space of full inclusivity.

“We need people who are going to fight and protect our values,” Rep. Elizabeth Velasco said in a speech during the celebration. “We are stronger together.”

A group of young teenages enthusiastically showed love and support for each performer and everyone near them, making sure not to miss a single second of the celebration. For a couple of them, it was their first pride celebration ever.

August Rogers and Adeline Fishbein said they both attended last year and were happy to bring more friends this year. They were blown away by how many more people were there from last year.

Older attendees stood back, letting the younger ones get a front row seat at a show filled with music, laughter and vibrant costumes. Other children played with sidewalk chalk and watched the performers with their noise-canceling headphones, enjoying the show without being overstimulated by the sound.

August Rogers, Adeline Fishbein, Jocelyn and Tiaret Loaeza and Greycly Diaz Agustiniano pose for a photo at Pride. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

One older man was wheeled behind the stage, smiling ear to ear from his VIP seating.

To provide as much inclusivity as possible, each performance and speech had Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation, so no one who wanted to be there would miss out.

In addition to Velasco, fellow state and local leaders who showed up in support were Gov. Jared Polis and newly-elected Glenwood Springs Madam Mayor Ingrid Wussow.

Polis and Velasco spoke of their experiences of being proud members of the LGBTQ+ community and how they will continue to work with local legislation and law to protect and support every member of the community.

Madam Mayor Ingrid Wussow talks to the crowd with Spanish interpreter Veronica Boscherino and ASL interpreter Elizabeth Jessie Werren. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Speakers like Velasco and Polis spoke as representatives of both the LGBTQ+ community and politicians fighting for visibility and safety of members of the community.

This year, Polis signed a law providing gender-affirming care for transgendered people, while also protecting them and their providers. Colorado is now considered a safe haven for trans individuals, according to state officials.

“I want to make my own expectations,” Emit Brown, one of the young speakers said in a speech to the crowd. “I want to break the borders that wrongfully stop transgender individuals at their feet. I want so much that I could never achieve because as long as I am stunted by my own community, this valley and my own school I will continue to be the person I can never be.”

After a live performance from Party Party, came a family-friendly drag show with performers of all kinds. From musical performances to songs from artists like David Bowie, Tina Turner and Selena Gomez, everyone was able to sing and dance along.

The crowd excited for the second annual pride in Glenwood Springs Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

“Drag is a form of art, expression and visibility,” Cook said. “Everyone should be able to enjoy drag.”

Since visibility is such an important aspect of the LGBTQ+ community, pride and LGBTQ+ events do not end on June 10. Denver Pride will be June 24 and 25, while Aurora Pride is set Aug. 5.

Cook Inclusive Company , PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley , Mountain Pride , Gay 4 Good and the Bluebird Cafe all helped to make Glenwood Pride happen this year.

Inclusive nights of queers and coffee, American Sign Language club and Spanish Intercambio! Will be at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday night at Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs by @AspenOUT !

Connect and Climb happens 5:30-6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road.

Roaring Fork Divas Zen Fatale, Thelma Thunderthighs, Ramona Chingona and Edward Scissorhand, Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Zen Fatale dances as people wave their pride flags Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Edward Scissorhand dances in the crowd Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Cook Inclusive Company pose for phots for friends. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent