Glenwood’s 27th Street Bridge, intersection open early after ped bridge, girders placed

The new 27th Street pedestrian bridge was lowered into place Saturday morning. The new span is part of the larger ongoing 27th Street Bridge replacement.project

Jack Rafferty/Courtesy

Glenwood Springs’ 27th Street Bridge project team reports that crews were able to erect the girders for the new traffic bridge and install the new pedestrian bridge ahead of schedule Saturday.

As a result, the bridge, the South Grand Ave. intersection, Atkinson Trail and the Roaring Fork River are open a full day and a half ahead of schedule for normal traffic, according to Bryana Starbuck, project public information officer.

Project officials had originally expected the bridge to be closed until early Monday morning while the work was being completed as part of the ongoing bridge replacement project.

