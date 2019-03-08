Glenwood’s landmark Riviera Supper Club unveiling breakfast and lunch

Beginning March 15, The Riviera Supper Club & Piano Bar is set to become more than a place for supper. It plans to officially start serving breakfast and lunch, too.

According to Riviera owner Jonathan Gorst, following last year's Easter and Mother's Day brunches, customers coming in for dinner wanted to know when they could return for more than just an evening meal.

"I think it was by demand," Gorst said. "Using innovations and the way that we do everything from scratch here and putting that into the breakfast and lunch scene, I think there is a pretty big opening for that."

Gorst said the Riviera would serve a full breakfast and lunch menu Wednesday through Sunday.

Wednesday through Friday customers can order off the breakfast and lunch menus beginning at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Customers can also order from a full bar selection, including coffee cocktails featuring Glenwood Springs' own Mountain Mama coffee.

"They only use the top 1 percent of coffee beans produced in the world … so we are going to have pretty amazing coffee cocktails," Gorst said of the beverage lineup in addition to more traditional breakfast options like mimosas and bloody marys.

Breakfast fare is to include chicken and waffles, frosted flake crusted stuffed french toast, biscuits and gravy, avocado toast and more, he said.

"I discovered chicken and waffles a long time ago, and these are some of the best," Gorst said of the dish prepared by Riviera Supper Club Executive Chef Travis Owen. "I've been to the place that started it in Hollywood, and this is a rival for that, for sure."

The lunch menu offers everything from the "Boozy Burger," which includes a half-pound of all-natural Colorado beef, drunken onions, swiss, sriracha bacon, and a balsamic reduction, to Colorado beef stroganoff, as well as lighter fare like caesar salad and tomato soup.

Gorst said that he and Owen were excited for guests to experience the Riviera outside of just supper.

"Sometimes people feel, a little, that we are formal, which we are not," Gorst said. "You come in here for dinner and there is a piano player…"

That piano player, often times Gorst himself, did hint at special music performances for occasional breakfast and lunches, too.

"We are talking to some small jazz groups, because we would like to see jazz brunch Sundays," Gorst said.

mabennett@postindependent.com