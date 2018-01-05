Haunted Mine Drop named USA TODAY’s Best New Amusement Park Attraction

The Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has officially been voted as USA TODAY's Best New Amusement Park Attraction of 2017.

The ride earned the number one spot on the 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest from a pool of 20 candidates selected by a panel of nationally acclaimed writers and editors covering the theme park, amusement and travel industries, according to a press release. The list included attractions from renowned parks including Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Six Flags America and Dollywood.

The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened this past July, is the world's first drop ride to go underground, dropping riders 110 feet down—reaching 4Gs of acceleration, according to a press release

"I'm elated by this news. As a small, family-owned park, we were humbled just to be in the running for this award alongside such icons in the amusement industry," Nancy Heard, general manager of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, said in a press release. "To come out on top? Well, that just means so much to us."

The Haunted Mine Drop is used to this kind of media attention. It was named one of USA TODAY's 12 Most Anticipated Theme Park Rides of 2017 last February.

“Our true reward since opening day has been to hear our guests laughing and screaming on the ride, and to see their smiling faces as they exit," Heard said.