I-70 westbound closed at No Name due to rockslide.

I-70 westbound is closed at mile marker 119, east of Glenwood Springs, near the No Name rest area.

The rockslide has closed both westbound lanes west of Grizzly Creek.

According to CDOT Regional Communications Manager Lisa Schwantes maintenance crews were on the way to assist in clearing debris from the roadway.

Shwantes said she was notified of the rockslide at around 2:15 p.m.

“I understand that this has disabled a semi-truck as well,” Schwantes said.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point according to Schwantes.

“We are stopping westbound traffic at Dotsero,” Schwantes said.

Schwantes said there was no estimated time as to when the roadway would reopen as of 2:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as news comes in.