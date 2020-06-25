Imagine Glenwood to install banner in Sayre Park on Tuesday

Imagine Glenwood will be installing a 7-foot wide banner of Take A Minute/Slow Down in Town near the gazebo in Sayre Park, 1702 Grand Ave., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the group.

The banner will honor the ideas of originator Terri Partch, City Engineer for Glenwood Springs.

Local Scouts will assist with the installation of the banner. The frame for the banner was made possible by the City of Glenwood Springs and orchestrated by Dan Roper, according to the release.

Imagine Glenwood asks that attendees Take a Minute and show their support for its ongoing effort, and to please be mindful of the responsibilities of social distancing at the event.