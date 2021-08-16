In Garfield County, it’s back to school but not quite back to normal

Xavier Roeser isn’t the biggest fan of school. Yet, even he was somewhat happy to be back in school as his senior year kicked off at Roaring Fork High School, compared to the alternative the pandemic brought on last year.

Roeser, who spent half his time in Marble during his junior year, said working from home verged on impossible. To even access his coursework, he would have to either drive to Carbondale or climb up on the roof of his home and rely on cell service.

“I like the fresh slate feeling,” Roeser said. “Online schooling sounds really nice to me but then also I have no motivation to do it. It’s nice being back in school.”

“I’m excited to graduate. I have limited classes, I’m taking a few classes at the college, CMC, so that’s nice. I’m excited for that,” Xavier Roeser, Roaring Fork High School senior, said.

As Roaring Fork Schools welcomed high schoolers back to class and everyone else to orientation Monday, every student, parent, teacher and administrator had a new perspective brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and baited breath about what it may have in store next.

The 2020-21 school year began remotely and stayed that way until November, then saw students bounce between in-person and distance learning as positive cases of the coronavirus popped up along the way. Students persevered through accessibility issues and distractions, let alone those of the pandemic as a whole, like mental and physical health.

“It feels a little bit more normal even though they have to wear masks still,” Carolina Griffith, mother of incoming-fifth-grader Emilia at Riverview School, said. “At least they’re with friends, learning in a classroom, experimenting and all that.”

Face masks are still required but there’s a hope that’s as different from the colloquial, “normal,” as things get.

“[I’m excited about] meeting all my teachers,” Emilia Griffith, Riverview School fifth grader, said.

The spike in the number of Delta variant counts, however, serve as a reminder that a smooth return to pre-COVID life isn’t a guarantee. Worries about a pendulum swing the other way, back toward remote learning, quarantines and week-to-week policy changes, are tangible, according to new Roaring Fork High School principal Megan Baiardo in her first day welcoming students to campus.

“It’s a classic case of hope for the best, prepare for the worst,” Baiardo said. “We’re aware of how serious it is right now, how we’re a bit balanced on a precipice. It feels any day could be a huge setback. But at the same time, we’re just making sure we can try to give these students a normal experience, while making sure we’re looking at their health and safety. I think we’re going to be in another year of adapt and shift.”

Roaring Fork Schools are currently requiring all staff in school buildings to wear masks, with the exception of employees not in the presence of students. Garfield County Re-2 is recommending masks but is not requiring them.

The district set the criteria for lifting the mask mandate at a 70% vaccination rate either between the school population — staff and students — or the local community, whichever comes first. Baiardo said more information about the schools’ vaccination rates will become clear as students turn in their records, while the district has said it continues to work with health officials to find ways to effectively track community vaccination rates.

“I’m excited I’ve got a teacher I really like. Mr. Cartwright, he teaches math,” Addison Godes (left), Glenwood Springs Middle School eighth grader, said. “[I’m excited] we get to have drama class this year,” Tianshi Rose (right), also a Glenwood Springs Middle School eighth grader, said.



Another criteria for lifting mask requirements is when Garfield County reaches a new case count below 35 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. The numbers reported on Aug. 16 show the incidence rate at 88.1.

For the time being, masks will remain in the district and will simply be what’s required for getting back in the classroom and making the best of the school experience.

“I am kind of excited to just have a good last year, especially after COVID,” Roeser said.