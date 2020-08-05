Independent candidate Brian Bark makes ballot in GarCo Commissioner District 2 race

Brian Bark, candidate for Garfield County Commissioner District 2.

Facebook photo

A three-way race is shaping up for one of the two Garfield County commissioner seats up for election in November.

Independent candidate Brian Bark of New Castle has been cleared by Garfield County Clerk Jean Alberico after submitting sufficient petition signatures to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

He will be up against six-term incumbent Republican John Martin of Glenwood Springs and Democrat Katrina Byars, also of Glenwood, who earned her party’s nomination in the spring to challenge for the District 2 commissioner seat.

Bark was not available for comment on Wednesday, but notes in a Facebook page announcement of his candidacy that he is a stalwart independent.

“Many people are tired of the two-party monopoly, if you will. You’re tired of the current parties attacking each other at all levels of government and not doing the jobs they were elected to do,” he writes.

“We currently have three Republican commissioners and a large portion of Garfield County citizens feel as though their voices are not being heard. Many voters are looking for a candidate that will represent the people and not a political party.”

A politician he is not, Bark continues.

“I’m not running against or in opposition to anyone or any party,” he said. “I am running for the people of Garfield County.”

To get on the ballot, Bark had to navigate the state’s new temporary ballot petition timeline rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about face-to-face petition signature gathering during the height of the outbreak.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order in the spring that changed the date when candidates not being certified by the Colorado Secretary of State could start circulating petitions, from May 14 to June 1, and the date for turning in the petitions from July 9 to July 27.

“These petitions had to be circulated in person,” Alberico explained, adding that a separate controversial order that was challenged in court allowing petitions to be circulated electronically was only for statewide initiatives and candidates who are certified at the state, not the county level.

The District 2 commissioner seat is one of two seats on the Board of County Commissioners up for election in the Nov. 3 general election, which is being conducted by mail ballot. Incumbent Republican Mike Samson is running for reelection to the District 3 seat against Democratic challenger Leslie Robinson. Both are from Rifle.

jstroud@postindependent.com