Glenwood Springs River Park, pedestrian bridge into Two Rivers Park closed
The city of Glenwood Springs announced the temporary closure of River Park and the pedestrian bridge crossing from River Trail into Two Rivers Park on Thursday night.
“Out of an abundance of caution due to effects from debris flows into the Colorado River, the City of Glenwood Springs has enacted safety closures for the Glenwood Springs River Park at Midland and Devereux and the pedestrian bridge crossing the Colorado River from the River Trail to Two Rivers Park. Debris flows have occurred in several sections of Glenwood Canyon. No estimated time for reopening. Updates will be sent as they become available.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Glenwood Springs River Park, pedestrian bridge into Two Rivers Park closed
The city of Glenwood Springs announced the temporary closure of River Park and the pedestrian bridge crossing from River Trail into Two Rivers Park on Thursday night.