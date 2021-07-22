Glenwood Springs River Park, pedestrian bridge into Two Rivers Park closed

The city of Glenwood Springs announced the temporary closure of River Park and the pedestrian bridge crossing from River Trail into Two Rivers Park on Thursday night.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to effects from debris flows into the Colorado River, the City of Glenwood Springs has enacted safety closures for the Glenwood Springs River Park at Midland and Devereux and the pedestrian bridge crossing the Colorado River from the River Trail to Two Rivers Park. Debris flows have occurred in several sections of Glenwood Canyon. No estimated time for reopening. Updates will be sent as they become available.”