Missing juvenile reported in Garfield County

Ayla Marie Weston.

GarCo Sheriff’s Office

A female juvenile has been reported missing and was last seen in Rifle around 7 p.m., according to a Sunday Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Ayla Marie Weston, 16, is originally from Craig. She is five feet, 10 inches, weighs 124 pounds, has brown eyes and brown medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black/gray checkered sweats and black Vans shoes. She also has a belly piercing.

“Hopefully we can locate this person,” the release states. “Our sources indicate that she was last seen in (the) Rifle/New Castle area. She was visiting a relative in Rifle but originally was from the Craig area.”

The sheriff’s office asks everyone to post this report to social media as soon as possible. Anyone with any information on Weston’s whereabouts should call dispatch at 970-625-8095.