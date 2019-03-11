Anna Lynne Cunningham (June 9, 2002 — February 28, 2019)

"Strong men weep and

there is no shame in sorrow.

Your tears are beautiful.

Let them be-a parting gift for us.

Consolation comes with knowing

good-bye is just a word.

Time and distance are illusion

and love won't leave

when one of us

has to go."

— Lynne Mason Chong

Our beloved daughter, sister and friend, Anna Cunningham, left us on February 28, 2019, after a brave and inspirational fight against cancer. Anna is survived by her brother, Cooper Cunningham, her dad, Red Cunningham, her mother, Julie Warren, and her cherished cat Jack Jack (aka Jickles). She is preceded in death by her Grandmothers, Lynne and Ellie, and Grandfathers, Wayne and John.

Anna, in her brief time with us, shared a selfless, joyful love that reached out beyond our family, and united a community. Her greatest joy game from giving to others. To have shared that joy with so many of you, who stepped into this journey with us and gave of yourselves, was the greatest gift Anna could ever have received and the greatest memorial to her life. Our gratitude is endless.

For the living, what is left is to miss her, but also to honor her memory by holding tight to whatever impact she has had on you or your family. Honor Anna by stepping fully into your life. Commit to gratitude and a giving spirit. Hold onto the joy of giving and the power for change that being united creates. Anna would want that for all of us.

Life can be full of struggle, but what Anna taught us, is that the struggle is worth it, that your life can make a difference even in the hardest of times and even if your time is short. Move forward with Anna in your hearts as you are in ours. Love The Cunninghams

A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held on April 13th at 4:00 pm at the Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations can be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation (Basalt High School Fundraiser), CARE (Anna would have adopted all of their animals if we had let her) or to the Anna Cunningham Memorial Fund at Alpine Bank.