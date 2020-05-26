Obituary: Carol Newby

Carol Newby

Provided Photo

April 18, 1948 – May 12, 2020

Carol Ann Newby died May 12th at home in Gypsum after a long illness. She was 72. Carol Ann was born to Art and Helen (Gates) Davenport on April 18, 1948, at Hopkins Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She is fondly remembered as a caring member of the Eagle Valley community who never knew a stranger, only a friend she had not met.

A celebrated participant of the EVHS Band & Choir, editor of the Devil Advocate, and Student Body Manager, she graduated from Eagle Valley High School in May 1966. Her years were decorated with awards, service in clubs, and crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year.

Carol Ann is fondly remembered for her musical talents. She began playing piano at eight years old under the tutelage of Jean Price and Margaret Collett and continued to play for her remaining years. She loved bringing joy through music in a variety of settings including birthdays, weddings, and community center events. As a long time member of First Baptist Church of Gypsum, she served her Savior and the church through 30 years of service in music and children’s ministries.

Carol Ann served as a member of Gypsum Fire District Auxiliary for decades. Her family had long served the Eagle Valley community as firefighters as well as in the Auxiliary. As such, it was no surprise that the commitment to the valley had been passed on and she joined the ranks of the Auxiliary just after high school. The fire department experienced volumes of volunteers as each was guaranteed a home cooked meal from the Auxiliary for their service. Carol Ann is remembered for her welcoming spirit and organized meal operation and all the more for continued commitment to the people of Eagle Valley.

Carol Ann also lived in Ava, Missouri and her community spirit and devotion to family shone bright! She enjoyed being the home room mom at her daughter’s school. She loved being a mother and actively supported her daughter attending games and concerts. Colorado beckoned her and she returned to her roots.

Carol Ann served Eagle as a County Combined Courts Bailiff beginning September 18, 1997. She added a few hours per week as a part-time Court Judicial Assistant on July 1, 1999 and continued in both these roles until her untimely passing. She was a great asset for the Eagle courts, a consummate professional and an expert bailiff for the 5th Judicial District. If needed she would travel to work as a bailiff at any of the court locations beyond Eagle which included the Summit, Lake & Clear Creek Combined Courts. Carol Ann was frequently called upon to train new bailiff hires for the district. She was presented with a special contract employee recognition award for her bailiff services in 2004, 2007 and 2012.

In addition to her career, Carol Ann served the community through volunteering at Golden Eagle Senior Center where she greeted the residents with a contagious smile and bubbly disposition. She always enjoyed hearing the residents’ stories, doing puzzles, serving meals and taking them on a variety of day and overnight trips. Her passion to live each day to the fullest was obvious to all those she served.

Carol Ann served the community through active involvement in Gideons International visiting medical centers and distributing scripture. She intentionally invested in people.

Most importantly, Carol Ann is remembered and celebrated for her love of family. She is survived by her husband, Bob Newby; brother Ron (Cherri) Davenport; daughters Danelle (Robert) Stueckroth, Brenda (Brent) Smith, Melondee (Lou) Carrozza, Bobbie (Todd) Kuhns; nephews Luke (Annie) Davenport, Levi (Diana) Davenport and Lincoln Davenport. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many close friends. A memorial fund has been established with First Baptist Church of Gypsum, Attn: Carol Ann Newby Memorial, P.O. Box 815, Gypsum, CO 81637. Carol Ann loved children and the funds will be used to support children’s ministry. Memorial services will be delayed until Summer 2020. To be updated on the memorial services, please email CarolAnnMemorial@gmail.com.

In loving memory of Carol Ann, “Bye for now.”