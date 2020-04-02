Obituary: Jeremy Davis

Jeremy Davis

Provided Photo

October 9, 1973 ~ March 27, 2020

Jeremy Davis, born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado was tragically taken from his family and friends by Covid-19. Jeremy was a good man – he and his high school sweetheart Delcie were married for 26 years. He was an avid fan of his children’s sports, school events, coaching and cheering. He never missed hockey, lacrosse, football, volleyball, soccer or a dance recital. His family was his life.

Jeremy grew up playing football, basketball and track. He was very successful with 4H, but he wasn’t always the crowd favorite because he often won. Jeremy loved showing animals and the success it brought him. He worked very hard to support his family. He grew up in a family trade business which he continued to this day. The family has received great letters from other men that worked for Jeremy who were able to take the trade he taught them and open their own successful businesses. According to Clayton, Jeremy was driven and dedicated. He always wanted his family together and wanted to experience fun adventures together with people he loved. Sometimes he was hard of hearing, usually responding with a “huh,” “I often thought that he just wanted to hear me again” said Clayton. He cared for many and wanted to help. He came up with the easiest of techniques that just made things so fast and efficient. More often than not he would project his laughter, giving smiles to those around. Delcie and Jeremy knew each other since 5th grade, were high school sweethearts and married at a very young age. They have 3 beautiful children, who Jeremy was so proud of. “I’ve never seen such a proud man” said Delcie. “Through ups and downs I always knew my husband would pull through. When I got the news of his death my heart broke, I wasn’t able to give him a last kiss, hold his hand or whisper I love you to him. To know he was alone breaks me. We were never alone. He was my life partner – we grocery shopped together, we worked on our small garden, and enjoyed everything about the outdoors. We started bird watching last summer. That’s when I knew we had grown old together. I love him so much!! ” According to Hunter “I want to say thank you to this amazing community – we all grew up in Eagle County and the amount of support we have received in this short time is truly heartfelt.” According to Delcie, “My children and I have a big road ahead, but I have no words for the amount of support we have received. This shows that my husband truly touched a lot of people. Again, thank you community!!!” The Davis Family