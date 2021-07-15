Obituary: John Cortland McCarthy Jr.

John Cortland McCarthy Jr.

John Cortland McCarthy Jr. died July 12, 2021, at the age of 81, with his wife of more than 60 years by his side. A longtime Glenwood Springs resident and retired forester, John was born on Oct. 15, 1939, in Clear Creek, Utah, to John Cortland McCarthy Sr. and Wilma Rebecca Jones McCarthy.

He spent his childhood playing in the mountainsides of Clear Creek, growing a lifelong love of adventure and the outdoors. In order to attend high school, John left Clear Creek, which only had schools up to eighth grade, and moved to Orem, Utah, to live with his grandparents. He was part of the first class to graduate from Orem High School.

John went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Utah State University. It was while working for the U.S. Forest Service over a summer in Idaho that he met his wife, Lorraine Robison McCarthy. Lorraine was vacationing in the Sawtooth Valley with girlfriends when she was introduced to John. The pair began dating and waited for Lorraine to graduate high school before marrying on Sept. 23, 1960. Together, they raised four children. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

John’s decades in the forest service brought his family to Logan, Utah, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Durango, Colorado, Newcastle, Wyoming and finally to Glenwood Springs in 1980. John loved working outdoors, doing field work for the forest service and being on the management team fighting forest fires of all sizes. He especially enjoyed his time working as a district ranger in Wyoming.

John loved skiing, fly fishing, hunting, getting firewood, woodworking and strategizing with his investment club. After he retired, he would meet his friends at Sunlight and spend the day skiing. He meticulously cared for his home — a beloved summer and Christmas destination for his extended family. John imparted his love of the outdoors on his family and led them on hiking, skiing and rafting adventures.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine and children, Dennis McCarthy (Cherie McCarthy), Mark Daniel McCarthy (Satomi McCarthy), Kelly Ivie (James Ivie) and Laura Kandare (Greg Kandare) along with 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his sister Marlene Murdock.

He is remembered for his dedication to his family, quiet sense of strength and wisdom.

We are grateful for his journey and example these 81 years.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor on July 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 409 29th St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.