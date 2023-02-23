Obituary: Kathy Snyder

Kathy Snyder

– February 12, 2023

Kathryn Seri Snyder, nee Erickson, passed away on February 12, 2023 after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. She chose not to receive life support and left this world on her own terms in a serene and peaceful way.

Born in Renssalaer, Indiana to Elmer and Susan Erickson on April 20,1933 Kathy and younger sister Annabelle spent their childhood in Indiana and Oregon. In her 20s she was living in Santa Clara, CA when in 1958 she and co-worker Paula Bailey decided to move to Aspen to be ski bums. Kathy met local plumber John (Jim) Snyder and married in 1960.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband. Kathy is survived by her three daughters Julie Snyder, Karen Meganck, Chris Tina Snyder, two grandsons James Snyder and Cameron Meganck. In Oregon, Annabelle and Scottie (deceased) Dickson, nieces Jeanette Force, Annette Naylor, Julie Bunke and Kathy Hunt with many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Volunteer work and community involvement revealed her endless generosity as did always welcoming “strays” to be part of holiday dinners and family get-togethers. Her works included Girl Scouts, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen and Rifle Thrift Shops, Literacy Outreach, Salvation Army, Meals-on-Wheels and hosting foreign exchange student Natalie Verté w ho remains a close friend.

Jim and Kathy moved to Rifle in 1992 where they raised Navaho-

Churro sheep. After her husband passed in 1997 Kathy continued to raise her sheep and chickens. She enjoyed, travel, activities at the Senior Center and Pinochle get-togethers at her home.

Adventurous and daring, Kathy was not known to turn down a new experience. Fond memories of herding cattle in Colorado with Julie, para-sailing and white water tubing in Costa Rica with Karen and sailing the Caribbean with Tina are just a few.

Last October Kathy hosted a “kegger”, her Fall Round-Up of friends, family and strays. On her agenda was to have an April Fool’s Spring Pot-Luck and as it was her wish to have a fun Celebration of Life rather than a somber funeral, the family looks forward to hosting this event.