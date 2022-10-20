Obituary: Michael Moore

Michael Moore

September 25, 1964 – September 17, 2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Michael William Moore of Glenwood Springs, Co. He died at the age of 57 on September 17th. Mike was surrounded by loved ones after living with a diagnosis of cancer for three years.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 22nd at 1pm. It will be held near his favorite fishing spot in Aspen, Jaffee Park. All friends are welcome to share their love and stories of Mike.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Juneau Moore: sisters, Laurie Ann Lemke and Gwendolyn Kansas; Dad, Larry Cable and the mother of his daughter, Jauneen Moore, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Mike was born in Santa Maria, Ca and grew up in San Diego, Ca. Mike moved to Aspen in the early 90’s and fell in love with Colorado and adopted the state as his home. He loved the outdoors: fishing (especially fly fishing), hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. He was a big sports fan and loved music, as well. He was an amazing cook and enjoyed feeding family and friends. He especially loved doing things with the love of his life, his daughter Juneau.

Mike owned Moore and Moore Concrete and Design and was part owner of Innovative Concrete and Design. As a Concrete Specialist in architectural pieces and custom specialties, Mike has made his mark in Glenwood Springs, Aspen and surrounding areas. He has done concrete work at the Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs, both in Glenwood Springs. His contributions to the state have and will continue to bring joy to the citizens of the state of Colorado long after his passing

Mike was a compassionate, encouraging, caring father and friend. He made an impact on many of his friends’ lives. His good heart and easy-going nature will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Our consolation is that Mike is in a better place and finally free of pain.