Obituary: Sally (Terrell) Walker
November 9, 1955 – February 5, 2023
Sally Anne (Terrell) Walker passed away early morning February 5th, 2023 from cancer. She died at home with her daughter Teri by her side. She was 67 years old. Sally is survived by her husband Ed Walker, her brother Richard Terrell (Carol), her children Bob Walker (Vickie Havens), Tina Keeney, Teri Walker, grandchildren Haley Walker, Ethan Walker, Kade Walker, Griffin Appleton, Grant Appleton, Gracie Appleton, Winter Keeney, Willow Keeney and 7 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Charles J. Terrell, brother Robert (Bob) J. Terrell, and son Grant W. Walker. Her family is having memorial gathering Sunday February 12th at the New Castle Community Center 2pm-4pm. There will be beverages and desserts. Bring a dessert to share if you’d like. The family will later put her headstone at Union Divide Creek Cemetery and bury or spread her ashes this summer. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Silt Historical Society or the Divide Creek Cemetery.
