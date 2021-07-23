 PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair

Chelsea Self
  

Rhythm of the Heart drummers make their way to the drum circle at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Native American dance performer Larry Yazzie leads a dance before the blessing and the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Native American dance performer Larry Yazzie leads a dance before the blessing and the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Native American dance performer Larry Yazzie delivers the opening blessing before the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Scenes from the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Scenes from the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Scenes from the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Scenes from the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Laurie Loeb leads the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle to kick off the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Scenes from the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Scenes from the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Laurie Loeb leads the Rhythm of the Heart community drum circle to kick off the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Carbondale Arts Director Amy Kimberly addresses the audience at the start of the 50th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Visual Journalist Chelsea Self can be reached at 970-384-9108 or cself@postindependent.com

