PHOTOS: Dirt and mud fly in Parachute during Rockmageddon
Anyone with an off-road vehicle who showed up to Parachute this weekend was treated to a celebration of flying dirt, spattering mud and good old-fashioned fun. Parachute’s Rockmageddon event, complete with off-road events and trail rides, vendors and games, took place July 3-5.
