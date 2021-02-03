 PHOTOS: Sopris Elementary fourth-graders take up skiing | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Sopris Elementary fourth-graders take up skiing

News News |

Chelsea Self
  

Sopris Elementary School fourth-grader Parker Gardey cross country skies with classmates outside of the school on Tuesday morning.

Buy Photo

The fourth-grade students at Sopris Elementary school have been learning to cross country ski in the field near the school in substitution for the field trips that were canceled this year due to COVID-19. The outdoor activity has been a positive way to keep the kids motivated and energized to tackle the rest of the school day.

Sopris Elementary School fourth-grader Colter Langhorst learns to cross country ski with classmate outside of the school on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Sopris Elementary School fourth-graders Sophia Russo, front, and Katherine Madrid ski together outside of the school on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Sopris Elementary School fourth-grader Natalia Czajka learns to cross country ski with classmates outside of the school on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo
Sopris Elementary School fourth-graders Hayden Picore, left, and Natalia Czajka ski together outside of the school on Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more