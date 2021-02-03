PHOTOS: Sopris Elementary fourth-graders take up skiing
The fourth-grade students at Sopris Elementary school have been learning to cross country ski in the field near the school in substitution for the field trips that were canceled this year due to COVID-19. The outdoor activity has been a positive way to keep the kids motivated and energized to tackle the rest of the school day.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Rifle Animal Shelter to break ground Friday for new facility
Trying to control the spread of infectious diseases like ringworm and upper respiratory infection can be a challenge in an animal shelter that’s about 1,200 square feet.